Ramesh Ponnuru: Getting personal on Biden won’t work

Republicans have also tried tying Biden to the hard left, as when Trump called him “a Trojan horse for socialism” in his convention speech. That’s not working either. Significantly more voters consider him “moderate” than “very liberal.”

A small majority of the public approves of the job Biden has been doing, and his major initiatives on spending and taxes have been popular.

Yet Biden has plenty of vulnerabilities nonetheless. The same Pew poll that found widespread approval for Biden’s personal traits found that a majority of Americans don’t think he shares their views.

He’s getting very low ratings on his handling of immigration and guns. He has taken some unpopular positions. Voter identification requirements, which Biden wants to ban, have strong support from voters. Statehood for the District of Columbia, which Biden backs, usually polls badly.

None of this means that Republicans are destined to turn Biden unpopular. But they have material with which to work. Biden is less than an imposing figure: He won the electorally decisive states by only 44,000 voters, and he was running against an incumbent who had been unpopular for his entire term and whose numbers on the top issue of the day, the coronavirus pandemic, were abysmal.