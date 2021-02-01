Ramesh Ponnuru: Trump is already being censured

The worry about setting a bad precedent actually has greater force against censure than against a post-presidential impeachment. Censure can pass by majority vote of both chambers, while the Senate has to muster a two-thirds supermajority to convict in an impeachment trial. That’s one of the reasons censure supporters are pushing for it, after all: It’s easier to see through. But then it is also a reason to worry more about its overuse.

In a debate over censure, Republicans would be making the same defenses of Trump they’re making against impeachment: He was within his rights to make his case about the election, he didn’t explicitly tell anyone to break any laws, he was raising important questions about voting machines. And they’d be giving their fellow Republicans the same political advice: Censure will split the party and alienate much of its base; better to move on.

The debates would be similar because an impeachment of an ex-president just is a lot like a censure. It wouldn’t remove a president, since he is already out of office. It wouldn’t by itself strip him of his pension and other benefits. It would merely make it possible for Congress to hold another vote disqualifying him from future office — and whether any resulting disqualification stuck would depend on the reaction of voters and courts.