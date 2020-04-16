Reagan: Positives, negatives of being stuck at home in LA

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

What’s the use of living in sunny L.A.?

It’s bad enough that it has been raining for what seems like months.

Now I have a mayor, Eric Garcetti, telling me I’m not even allowed to go out of my house.

Garcetti has been holding daily press conferences to update the local battle with the coronavirus and to scare us into obeying his stricter mitigation edicts like we’re his misbehaving children.

Give me a break.

Just about everything that makes life worth living is already closed.

I understand we have to keep our social distance, wash our hands and do the right things to stop the spread.

But Garcetti’s press conferences are so negative they make me want to climb up on my roof and jump.

Already I can’t see my grandkids except on Facetime. I can’t get a haircut. I can’t play golf. I can’t get a massage. I can’t go to church.

What’s worse is that everyone in authority is so negative. It’s all pain and sacrifice and what you can’t do, not what you can do.