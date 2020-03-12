Reagan: The establishment strikes back

Bernie had to know that with half a million Cubans living in Miami, a presidential candidate in a general election who says nice things about Cuba’s communist government is committing political suicide.

But “principled” Bernie couldn’t help himself.

He’s a living ideological relic of the 1960s, when leftists like him excused, justified and even applauded the oppressive, impoverished and primitive dictatorships of Cuba and the Soviet Union.

Half a century later, with the USSR’s evil empire long gone and Eastern Europe free, Bernie still actually believes all that 1960s leftwing claptrap.

He’s one of the reasons the Cold War lasted so long.

When the Democrat bigshots heard Bernie praising his hero Fidel — and stubbornly refusing to pull it back – it scared them.

Biden was getting weaker and goofier every day, but to the party establishment he was suddenly again looking like their only hope to beat Trump.

So the Democrats – the party of diversity – got rid of the rest of their women candidates, their young candidates, their billionaire candidates and their candidates of color and ended up with two old white guys.