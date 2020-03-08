Rector-Hall: A poor way to measure poverty

The Census Bureau recently solicited advice on ways to develop more accurate measurements of poverty — a much-needed change. Year after year, the Bureau reports that more than 30 million Americans live in poverty. Yet it is widely acknowledged that the way government measures poverty is deeply flawed.

The question is, what does it mean to be poor in the U.S.?

According to the government’s own data, the average American family or single person identified as poor by Census lives in an air-conditioned, uncrowded house or apartment that is in good repair. They have a car or truck. (Indeed, 43% of poor families own two or more cars.) Their home has at least one widescreen TV connected to cable, satellite or streaming service, a computer or tablet with internet connection and a smartphone. (Some 82% of poor families have one or more smartphones.)

By their own report, the average poor family had enough food to eat throughout the prior year. No family member went hungry for even a single day due to a lack of money for food. They have health insurance (either public or private) and were able to get all “necessary medical care and prescription medication” when needed.