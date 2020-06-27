Rich Miller: Ads on the attack against Pritzker

It also attempted to connect the dots between Pritzker's "toilet" scandal and the massive federal effort to convert McCormick Place into an acute alternate care facility. The contractor, Bulley & Andrews, was the master contractor for Pritzker's spare mansion rehab, which blew up in his face when it was discovered that toilets were removed in order to reduce the property taxes on his vacant house. However, the McCormick Place contract was let by the United States Department of Defense, not the State of Illinois. According to the DoD, 18 firms bid on the $9 million contract. Nonetheless, "A pattern is beginning to emerge of vendors with close ties to Governor Pritzker being awarded coronavirus related contracts," the group recently claimed. Bulley & Andrews is one of the oldest contracting firms in Chicago.

The governor has blamed the group for privately dishing to reporters that his wife and daughter were in Florida and that his family had visited their Wisconsin horse farm. Pritzker has said his wife and kid were in Florida before the first stay at home order was issued and that he owns a "working" farm in Wisconsin, so travel to it would be covered by his order. Both stories visibly angered the governor - a guy who rarely shows that side of himself in public (or in private, for that matter). He claimed at one point that the "GOP super PAC" was "putting my family and my children in danger."