Rich Miller: Backers unlikely to flip on Madigan

Some of the folks close to Madigan may never flip. Mike McClain, Madigan's closest confidante for decades and ComEd's former top lobbyist/consultant, indicated to WBEZ that he won't ever cooperate and, knowing him as I have over the years, I tend to believe him.

But others might crack under pressure.

One Madigan associate was allegedly paid millions by ComEd to hire Madigan's pals, who did little to no work. A law firm close to Madigan saw its billable hours reduced by ComEd and Madigan's people allegedly put the arm on the company to make the firm whole.

As for Madigan, his office claimed in a statement that he has never asked anyone to hire a no-show worker, nor did he ever "expect to provide anything to a prospective employer if it should choose to hire a person he recommended."

"He has never made a legislative decision with improper motives and has engaged in no wrongdoing here," the statement claimed.

ComEd got some truly huge bills passed while it was providing all that largesse to Madigan's organization, but someone telling the company a request was for Madigan is different than proving Madigan ordered it to happen.