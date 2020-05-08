Rich Miller: Businesses may end up taking on liability

I asked Pritzker during that same press about insurance issues. "It would not surprise me if insurance companies are found to not be required to cover you when you are defying essentially state law or state executive order," he said.

The Illinois Retail Merchants Association has taken the position from the beginning that the EO is "the best course of action for both consumers and employees," the group's president Rob Karr said via written statement. "We have also advised retailers both the liability, insurance and other legal issues that may arise from not following the state's guidance," Karr continued.

The Illinois Restaurant Association also released a statement saying the group has encouraged its members to follow the EO. The Illinois Licensed Beverage Association (which represents tavern owners) said it "does not advise" its members to violate the executive order.

The governor has also said several times that many of the businesses that are defiantly reopening have state licenses. Your local barber or salon owner needs a state license to open and operate. Cosmetologists, electrologists, massage therapists and nail technicians are just some of the others who must have state licenses. Restaurants and taverns are under state oversight and can be closed down by local public health departments in situations just like this.