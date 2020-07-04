Rich Miller: Governor's staff, legislators battle

And this is not a new frustration. Members of both parties have been privately grumbling for months about their inability to get help from IDES and the administration. And several were furious about the administration's response.

"What we want is to be able to tell these people that they are actually going to get a call, and many haven't, so we can't," said Rep. Marty Moylan (D-Des Plaines). "They're not calling us because they want preferential treatment, they're calling us because they are broke, scared, and time is running out for them. The fact that the Governor's office is accusing us of playing politics is just awful. Now is not the time to shift blame and lob accusations at one another."

He has a point, but legislators also tried to shift blame.

"We're not looking for favorable treatment, we want to work with the Governor's office on practical solutions to this challenge," said Rep. Jonathan Carroll (D-Northbrook).

"I'd like to invite the author of that statement... to sit in one of our offices for a day and hear what it's like to take 100s of calls from people who are about to lose their house," texted another Democrat, who asked not to be named.

"I understand why they're frustrated," said another. "But they don't seem to understand why we are."

I know of no state that isn't still having serious problems processing a flood of unemployment insurance applications. But the governor needs to find a way to calm this storm.

Rich Miller publishes Capitol Fax, a daily political newsletter, and CapitolFax.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0