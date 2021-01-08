Rich Miller: How is Kinzinger positioning himself?

One should never make predictions during times of massive upheaval and change, so let’s not anoint him yet. Plus, we’ve all seen politicians rise like rockets only to fall like meteors. And I’ve seen plenty of very solid, hard-working candidates fail simply because they lived in the “wrong” district or state.

With that being said, Kinzinger has a sharp wit and obviously knows how to land a hard punch.

Kinzinger won a McLean County board seat when he was just 20 years old and then joined the Air Force after college and went on to fly missions in Iraq and Afghanistan. He won his first congressional race against an incumbent Democrat and then soundly defeated a longtime Republican incumbent in a post-remap primary. The dude has serious chops.

I was impressed with the way he rhetorically knocked Gov. Pritzker back on his heels last month over the LaSalle Veterans’ Home debacle, where 35 residents died of COVID-19. Then again, Kinzinger has not exactly been out front about warning his constituents to take precautions during the pandemic. The virus was raging through the surrounding community when it found its way into the facility.