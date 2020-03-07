Rich Miller: Lawmaker under fire over controversial pharmaceutical vote

"Being a leader means you show up to work every day," Jones' challenger Tillman said via press release after the bill failed to advance from committee the second time. "As your next State Representative, you may not always like my opinion. But I promise, I will never duck the tough votes, and I will never hide in a broom closet when I could be talking to concerned constituents."

Proponents of the legislation point to a January poll of 1,000 Illinoisans which found that high percentages of people are worried about the affordability of prescription drugs, including 52 percent of folks with employer-based health insurance and 73 percent of those on Medicaid. According to the poll, 28 percent of respondents said they had not filled a prescription, cut the pills in half or skipped doses because of cost concerns. And 86 percent supported the creation of a government board to "examine the evidence and establish acceptable costs for the drug."

The pharmaceutical industry has pulled out all stops against Guzzardi's bill, and its lobbyists have so far managed to stop it in its tracks. Some claim that Guzzardi has refused to listen to their concerns, even though the sponsor filed a clarifying amendment last month. A couple of Democrats said in committee last week that they likely couldn't vote for the bill on the floor in its current form.