Rich Miller: Madigan debate promises to turn fascinating

And what about her colleagues? "Do I have colleagues who are upset because they may feel I put them on a hot seat? Well, I can't control other peoples' districts, I can only control myself and what's best for me and my district and what the people of the state of Illinois are looking for with leaders."

Costa Howard said she will not vote for Madigan if he runs again for House Speaker. But she said she won't reject any money spent on her behalf by the state party he controls.

"I am the Democratic candidate for the 48th district. So, saying I'm not supposed to be supported by the Democratic Party is not fair. It's my party, I represent the party and when individuals make contributions to the Democratic Party they expect it to be used on Democratic candidates, which I am one of."

She did say, though, that she would refuse direct cash contributions from Speaker Madigan's personal campaign committee.

And what about objections made by some of her colleagues that she and others have no plan for what happens after Madigan steps down? What should happen?

"Exactly what happened in the Senate," when Senate President John Cullerton abruptly retired last year, she said. "There is a caucus, a conversation about who should step up to be speaker. They were able to do it in the Senate."

Terra Costa Howard is genuinely liked by many of her colleagues and she hasn't been a showboat who instinctively sought refuge with the knee-jerk anti-Madigan's of the world. It's going to be fascinating to see what happens to her in the coming weeks and months.

Rich Miller publishes Capitol Fax, a daily political newsletter, and CapitolFax.com.

