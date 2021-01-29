Rich Miller:New Speaker's House familiar and different

Just a couple of weeks into a job that most people couldn’t imagine being held by anyone other than the guy who had it for decades, Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch is putting together a House that looks both familiar and different at the same time.

Welch’s first week included a rollout of his new leadership team, with a Black woman as Speaker Pro Tempore and fresh faces throughout. By the third week, we’ll see committee membership rosters and vice chairs. The following week will be the new rules.

House Republican Leader Jim Durkin told reporters he was “pleased” that Welch was allowing his party some input on the rules. Durkin told the Chicago Sun-Times’ Rachel Hinton that Welch suggested the two get together regularly for coffee or breakfast. I seriously doubt Durkin ever received such an invite from House Speaker Michael Madigan.

All of Welch’s new appropriations committee chairs are people of color. I asked Welch if there was any particular reason for this.

“First of all, let me say that I think my list is full of people that are super talented,” Welch said. “I'm really proud of the diversity of our caucus. I think that's the strength of our caucus, the strength of our state. But also I think you can't not recognize the fact that those people are high in seniority.”