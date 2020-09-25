Rich Miller: Recording continues haunting Rep. Grant

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another snippet has been leaked of a now-infamous recorded fundraising call made by Rep. Amy Grant (R-Wheaton) in late August. And it's a doozy.

Rep. Grant is already reeling badly from the backlash to other comments she made during the call. She has insisted that she is neither a racist nor a homophobe and has tried to claim her words were taken out of context, without explaining how.

You may have seen the news about this. Grant is running against Ken Mejia-Beal, a gay Black Democrat. In the call, she dismissed Mejia-Beal to someone she believed to be a potential campaign contributor by saying "That's all we need is another person in the Black Caucus." She mocked "the way he talks," saying "He's all LGBTQ. He wants to work for the chronically ill. He just gives us, like crazy, and every week it's a different reason for why he wants to get into the race."

In the latest clip, Rep. Grant is heard telling the potential contributor how groups like Planned Parenthood would be attacking her for opposing abortion even in cases of rape and incest.

"Well, of course, you know, people don't want to hear that," Grant admitted about her position on the issue.