Rich Miller: Stay-at-home is hot-button issue

Polls are just polls and subset numbers are less reliable than the full poll. But after looking at several national surveys and polling from other states, it's difficult not to conclude that these gubernatorial stay-at-home orders are, at least for right now, a new "third rail" of politics. Opposing them appears to carry great political risk in urban and suburban areas.

Throw the lawsuits against the stay-at-home order filed by Republican state Reps. Darren Bailey and John Cabello onto the fire and you can see why suburban Republican legislators are reaching for the antacid.

Republican legislative leaders are powerless to stop this behavior. As they've steadily lost suburban seats, Downstaters have become a much more powerful voice in the party. And those Downstaters are increasingly taking a hard-right turn since the ascension of Donald Trump.

I asked House Republican Leader Jim Durkin's spokesperson if Durkin supports or opposes these lawsuits. "Leader Durkin is not planning on filing any lawsuits and as a firm believer in the judiciary system, he will follow the court's decision on this important issue."