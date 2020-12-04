Rich Miller: Will foes ever flip on Madigan?

She said she didn’t have anyone in mind to be the next House Speaker, but wants to support someone who is “willing to be a collaborative leader, so that it's not just all controlled by one person. I think we need to see a change in leadership style.”

Asked if she was interested in the top job herself, Willis would only say, “That's not the purpose of what the statement was. It was more to really free myself up.”

I told Willis I had just been talking on the phone with a union lobbyist who said there was no way that Madigan will ever give up. He’s just going to wait for everyone to flip back, the labor guy said with supreme confidence. There will be no surrender.

“I honestly don't think they're gonna flip back,” Willis said about the 18 House Democrats who preceded her in vowing to vote against Madigan.

“When I made the decision to do a written statement, it was knowing that there was no point of return, there was no going back by doing a written statement. That forced my hand. And I think the other members that did the same thing, if they were to ever turn back they could never run for office … that would be a career ending move.”

None of them took the decision lightly, Willis said. “I think they all realize that it's a point of no return.”