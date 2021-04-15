Richard Lyons: Invest in cover crops to save later

Cover crops aren’t just about future or downstream savings. Healthier soil and better water retention have increased my yields too.

Frank Rademacher, a young farmer managing 600 acres of corn and soybeans with his father near Champaign, enrolled in both years of FCSS. Frank tells me he’s saving money with cover crops. By improving soil quality and increasing organic matter, the farm has substantially reduced fertilizer and herbicides and eliminated insecticides.

In a wink at how farmers notoriously gossip when someone tries something new, Rademacher Farm proclaims, “Proudly giving the neighbors something to talk about.” Frank and I have both seen increased farmer interest in cover crops lately – people talk less about this crazy thing we’re doing and want to talk to us more to learn about it. By reducing the financial risk of trying cover crops, FCSS has contributed to that shift.

The numbers back us up: last fall, the program was fully enrolled within 24 hours. Requested acres rose by more than one-third from 2020 to 2021, from 113,000 to 185,000 acres. 60 counties had at least one contract in 2020; this year, 85 counties do. Most exciting, 70% of applicants were new to planting cover crops.