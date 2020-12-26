ROBERT BRADLEY: Accolades for the 2020 election

Also, in the face of the most lawsuits ever filed by a presidential candidate’s campaign in history, I want to praise state and federal judges, some of whom were Trump appointees, of abiding by the rule of law. In every lawsuit, the consensus opinion of judges was that the Trump campaign did not produce a shred of evidence to support its claims of voter fraud or election corruption. When directly asked by judges in state and federal courts the attorneys for the Trump campaign did not offer a single piece of proof to support their arguments.

And regarding lawsuits, I want to commend those House Republicans who placed allegiance to the Constitution and to our nation’s democratic system over the impulse to show loyalty of a particular person by not signing on as amici to the Texas lawsuit on election procedures. In that lawsuit, the Texas Attorney General claimed the election procedures in several states were invalid and wanted the U.S. Supreme Court to toss millions of ballots cast in those states. If successful, this suit would have allowed Texas, in violation of the U.S. Constitution, to dictate how other states conduct elections. It also would have made a mockery of elections in this country by invalidating ballots cast by voters. Fortunately, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously refused to hear the case.