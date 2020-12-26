ROBERT BRADLEY: Accolades for the 2020 election

As the inauguration approaches, I thought it would be appropriate to publicly praise the efforts of several groups involved in the 2020 election.
First and foremost, I want to commend those who voted. In the most severe public health crisis in a century and despite the constant barrage of dire warnings of voter fraud and a rigged election, people turned out in record numbers to vote. Both presidential candidates received more votes than any major-party candidate in history. The turnout rate was the highest for a presidential election since 1900. In a few states, more than 75% of eligible voters voted.
Part of the reason for this historic voter turnout was the effort by Republican and Democratic-controlled state legislatures to change voting regulations in the face of a global pandemic to make voting safe and more accessible. Changes included: eliminating excuse requirements for mail-in voting; conducting public information campaigns on how to register and vote using a mail-in ballot; permitting ballot drop boxes; and altering polling places to emphasize social distancing and mask wearing. Most states and D.C. successfully changed their regulations, and no systemic problems occurred.
I also want to commend the tireless efforts of Republican and Democratic state and local election officials to do their jobs while dealing with political pressure from the White House and occasional threats to their safety. These officials maintained the integrity of electoral system even when the results were not what they personally wanted. They counted and in some local jurisdictions and states recounted ballots which took great time and effort. They also successfully installed protections in polling places to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and recruited enough poll workers during concerns about virus contagion to ensure that direct voting worked.
Also, in the face of the most lawsuits ever filed by a presidential candidate’s campaign in history, I want to praise state and federal judges, some of whom were Trump appointees, of abiding by the rule of law. In every lawsuit, the consensus opinion of judges was that the Trump campaign did not produce a shred of evidence to support its claims of voter fraud or election corruption. When directly asked by judges in state and federal courts the attorneys for the Trump campaign did not offer a single piece of proof to support their arguments.
And regarding lawsuits, I want to commend those House Republicans who placed allegiance to the Constitution and to our nation’s democratic system over the impulse to show loyalty of a particular person by not signing on as amici to the Texas lawsuit on election procedures. In that lawsuit, the Texas Attorney General claimed the election procedures in several states were invalid and wanted the U.S. Supreme Court to toss millions of ballots cast in those states. If successful, this suit would have allowed Texas, in violation of the U.S. Constitution, to dictate how other states conduct elections. It also would have made a mockery of elections in this country by invalidating ballots cast by voters. Fortunately, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously refused to hear the case.
Finally, I want to praise the Electors in all the states who had the fortitude to cast their ballots for a presidential ticket as state law dictated. Despite having to move to secret locations or using secret entrances to capital buildings due to threats of violence judged as credible by state and local law enforcement agencies, they showed up and voted,