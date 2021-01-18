Robin Abcarian: How Trump cheapened one of America's highest honors, the Medal of Freedom

Nunes was cited for uncovering "the greatest scandal in American history" and helping "thwart a plot to take down a sitting United States president."

"Congressman Nunes," said the White House announcement, "pursued the Russia Hoax at great personal risk and never stopped standing up for the truth. He had the fortitude to take on the media, the FBI, the Intelligence Community, the Democrat Party, foreign spies, and the full power of the Deep State. Devin paid a price for his courage."

The price? Columnists wrote mean things about him.

Now, I don't mean to pick on Nunes. … Oh, who am I kidding? Yes, I do.

He has distinguished himself as Congress' most thin-skinned member, suing for defamation newspapers, magazines, television networks, a fellow congressman, an organic fruit farmer and, of course, the anonymous author of a Twitter account who purports to be a cow. As The Washington Post's Dana Milbank wrote last March, "That's a lot of litigation for a guy who co-sponsored the Discouraging Frivolous Lawsuits Act of 2017."