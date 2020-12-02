Robin Abcarian: Parler a home away from Twitter

If these conservative fantasists can be contained in their own alternate reality, maybe the rest of us can move on to saner online conversations.

Unfortunately, though, many of those who have embraced Parler (pronounced "parlor" even though it's based on the French verb) are still major players on Twitter and Facebook.

In fact, they are using the older platforms to promote the new one. And for all their talk of censorship, there is almost no evidence they are serious about leaving Twitter or Facebook or any of the other platforms on which they have accrued so many followers. They are simply expanding their social media reach.

As the Washington Post noted recently, conservatives like Fox News host Maria Bartiromo and talk show hosts Mark Levin and Dan Bongino (a Parler investor), have repeatedly bashed Twitter, all the while using it to drive traffic to their Parler accounts. (The New York Times reported that, according to a global human rights group, Bongino and Levin have been among the top "superspreaders" of election misinformation.)