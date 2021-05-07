Rodney Davis: Immigration system needs real fixes

Last month, I traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas, with several members of Congress to see the ongoing immigration crisis firsthand. Even though this administration continues to deny it, there is no other way to describe what I saw.

The crisis at the border is a predictable and entirely avoidable result of irresponsible rhetoric and policies that has encouraged people to make the treacherous journey north. Tens of thousands of families and individuals have traveled to the southern border because of President Biden’s promises.

Migrants are making a terribly dangerous journey from Central America. Along the way, many of them are taken advantage of by smugglers and cartels, some facing sexual abuse and even death. I toured overcrowded, understaffed, and undersupplied detention centers.

I learned from law enforcement on the ground that smugglers focus especially on trafficking children to the border, because it is this administration’s policy that once the child sets foot on U.S. soil, they are to be placed with anyone that may be a relative in the United States. It’s an effective lure to the poor and downtrodden that is being harnessed and exploited by criminal elements.