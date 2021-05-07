Rodney Davis: Immigration system needs real fixes

Last month, I traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border near McAllen, Texas, with several members of Congress to see the ongoing immigration crisis firsthand. Even though this administration continues to deny it, there is no other way to describe what I saw.
The crisis at the border is a predictable and entirely avoidable result of irresponsible rhetoric and policies that has encouraged people to make the treacherous journey north. Tens of thousands of families and individuals have traveled to the southern border because of President Biden’s promises.
Migrants are making a terribly dangerous journey from Central America. Along the way, many of them are taken advantage of by smugglers and cartels, some facing sexual abuse and even death. I toured overcrowded, understaffed, and undersupplied detention centers.
I learned from law enforcement on the ground that smugglers focus especially on trafficking children to the border, because it is this administration’s policy that once the child sets foot on U.S. soil, they are to be placed with anyone that may be a relative in the United States. It’s an effective lure to the poor and downtrodden that is being harnessed and exploited by criminal elements.
Upon assuming office, President Biden immediately issued an executive order halting deportations, embraced legislation in Congress legalizing anyone residing the U.S. illegally at any point prior to January of this year, and then resumed the controversial “catch and release” policy where migrants are detained, processed, and eventually released in to the United States until their claims of asylum can be adjudicated. This process can take months, or even years, with nothing more than a promise to show up for their court date.
The President likewise terminated several Trump administration immigration policies, including the Migrant Protection Protocols, and asylum agreements with Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras. These required those entering the United States illegally to be returned to Mexico or their home country and wait there for their asylum claims to be adjudicated. Effectively this means all migrants need to do is step foot on U.S. soil and they are guaranteed entry into the United States.
In the weeks immediately following the President’s inauguration, there were nearly 100,000 illegal immigrants detained by law enforcement at the border. In March, there were 172,000 individuals in custody, including nearly 19,000 unaccompanied teens and children. One Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) facility was holding at 1600% of its holding capacity.
President Biden and Vice President Harris cannot continue to send a message of open borders – it’s pushing our border infrastructure to the brink and is in no way sustainable.
CBP and Texas state troopers told me they have had to redirect much of their focus to operating and maintaining migrant holding facilities instead of engaging in their typical border protection efforts of combating drug smuggling, human trafficking, and other criminal activities of drug cartels and other criminal organizations. This puts our national security at risk.
I’ve supported several iterations of immigration reform, but the reality is we cannot reform and modernize our immigration system without getting the current border crisis under control first and fully securing every mile of our borders. President Biden and Vice President Harris must stop encouraging illegal border crossings with their words and policies and reverse course on some of their recent immigration policy actions. We cannot continue to undo immigration policies that worked to keep America safe with no new, realistic measures to replace them.
It’s far past time that we come together on a bipartisan basis to secure the border and address the surge of migrants. No more migrants should be exposed to danger because of empty political promises made by the Biden Administration.
I sincerely hope that President Biden and Vice President Harris, along with Democrats in Congress, will commit to working across the aisle to end this crisis, secure the border, and work to craft a functioning immigration system.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, has represented Illinois's 13th congressional district since 2013.