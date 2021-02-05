ROGER EDDY: Golden opportunity to change rules

Very seldom does any one individual have the type of golden opportunity that recently elected Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch has been presented.

The story is stale now as to how the longest serving speaker in the history of the United States, Michael Madigan, lost his grip on the gavel here in Illinois. Madigan has been a member of the Illinois House since 1971, and for all but two years since 1983, the 78-year-old was speaker of the Illinois House. In 1995-96, Republican Lee Daniels managed to wrestle the gavel away.

It was during those two years of GOP control that the House adopted rules which provided the speaker with immeasurable power. In fact, House rules passed during the two years that Madigan was not speaker started the slide to what has become almost one-person rule. It was a slippery slope resulting in democracy being replaced with autocratic rule.

During the time I was a member of the Illinois House, I watched as these rules stymied attempts by legislators of both parties from moving proposals forward. Currently, House rules provide the speaker with the authority to assign a majority of committee seats to members of the majority party. Committee members then serve at the pleasure of the speaker and can be removed or substituted at any time.