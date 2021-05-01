Ron Ulmer: We should pay full cost of driving

Ever dream how the United States could have cleaner air, less traffic congestion, fewer traffic deaths? Rather than dreaming the above outcomes with the passage of one bill by Congress, these outcomes would become reality.
Since the 1970’s energy crisis, Congress has passed rules and regulations that have produced less than expected reduction in vehicle pollutions and sometimes resulted in much more air pollution. Why, because rules and regulations generally cause people to spend time and energy to get around the regulations rather obeying them. Want proof?
One regulation reduced the national speed limit to 55 mph because vehicles run more efficiently at 55 than 70 thereby reducing pollution. Drivers reacted by purchasing more radar detectors to avoid speeding tickets and many times enforcement was quite lax. Additionally, the automobile manufactures made their vehicles get better mileage when on a government mileage testing machine than when driving. The worst outcome was Volkswagen programming diesel to pass the mileage and pollution standards on the government test machine, however when driven on the road their vehicles polluted about 5 times the amount allowed resulting in much more pollution than before the mileage regulation. Please recall the thousands of grossly polluting VWs parked at the former Mitsubishi plant.
What would the outcomes have been if Congress had passed a Federal tax increase of 15 cents per gallon during the 1970s energy shortage, followed by an orderly annual increase of 3 cents per gallon for the next 50 years? Drivers would have demanded more fuel-efficient vehicles through time, driven fewer miles, used mass transit more frequently for commuting to work and city attractions thereby resulting in less pollution and congestion. With the Federal gas tax increasing the price of gasoline, the only ways a driver can reduce the cost of driving is by driving a more fuel-efficient vehicle or switching to a relatively cheaper mode of transportation, such as bus or train. Notice that the higher through time gasoline price signal produces the desired results with no huge shock to the vehicle manufacturing industry or consumers.
If the U.S. really wants cleaner air and less congestion in cities, Congress needs to pass the legislation recommended above. While gas tax increases are highly unpopular, if Republicans and Democrats would jointly support the federal gas tax increase, neither party would lose votes in future elections. Relatively inexpensive fuel today continues to result in people purchasing relatively less fuel-efficient vehicles, such as large SUVs, and drive more miles than if the drivers were paying the full social cost of driving that includes the costs of congestion and air pollution.
Normal resident Ron Ulmer is an economist who taught at Illinois State University and Millikin University.