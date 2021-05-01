Ron Ulmer: We should pay full cost of driving

Ever dream how the United States could have cleaner air, less traffic congestion, fewer traffic deaths? Rather than dreaming the above outcomes with the passage of one bill by Congress, these outcomes would become reality.

Since the 1970’s energy crisis, Congress has passed rules and regulations that have produced less than expected reduction in vehicle pollutions and sometimes resulted in much more air pollution. Why, because rules and regulations generally cause people to spend time and energy to get around the regulations rather obeying them. Want proof?

One regulation reduced the national speed limit to 55 mph because vehicles run more efficiently at 55 than 70 thereby reducing pollution. Drivers reacted by purchasing more radar detectors to avoid speeding tickets and many times enforcement was quite lax. Additionally, the automobile manufactures made their vehicles get better mileage when on a government mileage testing machine than when driving. The worst outcome was Volkswagen programming diesel to pass the mileage and pollution standards on the government test machine, however when driven on the road their vehicles polluted about 5 times the amount allowed resulting in much more pollution than before the mileage regulation. Please recall the thousands of grossly polluting VWs parked at the former Mitsubishi plant.