Ruedi: Employer branding strategy requires collaboration with marketing, HR

CEOs know that employer branding is fast becoming a critical strategy to attract and retain talented employees. Many benefits are garnered when Marketing leaders and Human Resources professionals work together. Innovation, higher productivity and effective execution are more likely with collaboration. Yet, the majority of us continue to predominantly work in our own individual silos.

Marketing specialists can learn from HR that the organization exists first internally and then externally. The brand lives through its employees’ thoughts, communications and behaviors. Successful companies know the answers to these questions: Who are your employees? What kind of organization is this? What is the character of the organization and its people? Uncovering the answers will help marketers communicate the true value of the organization. It can spark innovation that will impact your people, your customers and stakeholders alike. Together, you can craft the future of your company.