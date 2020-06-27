Ruedi: Employer branding strategy requires collaboration with marketing, HR

CEOs know that employer branding is fast becoming a critical strategy to attract and retain talented employees. Many benefits are garnered when Marketing leaders and Human Resources professionals work together. Innovation, higher productivity and effective execution are more likely with collaboration. Yet, the majority of us continue to predominantly work in our own individual silos.
Marketing specialists can learn from HR that the organization exists first internally and then externally. The brand lives through its employees’ thoughts, communications and behaviors. Successful companies know the answers to these questions: Who are your employees? What kind of organization is this? What is the character of the organization and its people? Uncovering the answers will help marketers communicate the true value of the organization. It can spark innovation that will impact your people, your customers and stakeholders alike. Together, you can craft the future of your company.
Collaboration is a learned skill, and if you are used to working as an individual contributor, it will take some practice. Older folks can take a lesson from younger workers who generally prefer a team approach. Here are some tips for effective collaboration:
- Clarify roles and responsibilities. People work better together when they know what their role is. Whatever strategies you decide on with your peer(s), make sure you have an understanding of what’s expected of you to ensure efficient and excellent execution.
- Be authentic and don’t be afraid of conflict. Conflict is inevitable whenever people work together toward a common goal, so embrace it and don’t take clashes personally. Managing conflict can help creativity grow.
- Measure the impact. Discuss with your colleagues how you can consolidate your metrics to identify the ROI of your strategy.
Managing the inner workings of your brand takes the work of the entire organization. Consider that a brand is one’s experience with an organization, not just the creative messaging. It must reflect the reality of what is taking place daily within the company. We must live up to the commitment we make in our words and allow it to guide us each and every day.
In the final analysis, companies are all competing on some level. Market share and hiring the best and brightest employees are key components to the viability of organizations. The public can easily spot the difference between what a company says it stands for and what the reality is. The moment you lose the public’s trust, your brand will suffer a critical blow. Work together to make sure that doesn’t happen.
Ruedi is regional marketing specialist for Savant Capital Management, Bloomington; www.savantcapital.com; 309-663-9477.
