Ruedi: Protect finances against cognitive decline

Unfortunately, until science and medical professionals come up with a solution to lessen their impact, cognitive issues and dementia are not going away anytime soon. It is incumbent to remember that a parent or loved one who is diagnosed with dementia may be embarrassed or withdrawn. They may worry about losing their independence and being told what to do. Your role is to help. Help them be independent for as long as possible. Be understanding of their concerns and their perspective, and create breathing room for them to trust you and to let you help them.