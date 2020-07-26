Ruedi: Protect finances against cognitive decline

Recent data shows that at least one in 10 seniors will develop dementia. For people over the age of 85, 50% of them are affected. The good news is that family members can take several approaches to assist with financial decision-making.
The medical community has shown that one of the first things people in the early stages of dementia have trouble with is personal finances. This increases the potential for mistakes, some of which could be costly. Often these mistakes occur before family members or friends are aware of the condition. Mistakes might be disorganization, not paying bills, or making withdrawals from qualified plans that could trigger tax complications.
For those individuals who are committed, do-it-yourself investors who want to run their own financial plans, there are safeguards you can take in case you encounter difficulties at a later date. Barb Nathan, Executive Director of Westminster Village, suggests having a conversation with family members. Identify the person who will help you if something’s wrong. Then talk about your values and what kind of help you want. One of the concerns people with cognitive decline have is that they will lose their independence. Having a conversation ahead of time about how you want to be helped can be valuable.
In addition, here are a couple other tips:
- Simplify things. Over time, we collect accounts at multiple institutions — banks, brokerage houses and workplace retirement plans. It can be difficult to keep track of all that and even more difficult for someone who may be helping you. Consolidate where it makes sense. The goal is to simplify your life.
- Make certain you have updated legal documents. Wills, a power of attorney, and a medical directive are essential to have in place before any cognitive issues present themselves.
Unfortunately, until science and medical professionals come up with a solution to lessen their impact, cognitive issues and dementia are not going away anytime soon. It is incumbent to remember that a parent or loved one who is diagnosed with dementia may be embarrassed or withdrawn. They may worry about losing their independence and being told what to do. Your role is to help. Help them be independent for as long as possible. Be understanding of their concerns and their perspective, and create breathing room for them to trust you and to let you help them.
Ruedi is regional marketing specialist for Savant Capital Management, Bloomington; www.savantcapital.com; 309-663-9477.
