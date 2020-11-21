Ryan Hanson: Volunteer firefighters and mental health

There are over 1,000 volunteer fire departments across the state of Illinois, and many of them dot the rural towns across Central Illinois. Within each of those departments are brave hometown heroes, who regularly drop everything to help a neighbor in crisis.

However, if my 20-plus years in the fire service have taught me anything, it’s that sometimes firefighters don’t feel there is room for that image of a courageous firefighter to co-exist with someone reaching out for mental health help.

Sadly, this misperception has led to far too many firefighters to take their own lives after bottling up all of the stress from the job inside for too long. In fact, firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty.

Responding to a cardiac arrest, fatal fire or car wreck can be traumatic, but answering those calls can be particularly difficult for volunteer firefighters in small towns because they likely know someone involved. To make matters worse, many times these firefighters don’t go back to the firehouse and debrief after a tough call. Instead, they return home to their families where they refrain from discussing the difficult things they’ve witnessed, and instead, suppress their emotions in unhealthy ways.