Sarah Anderson: Workers need the right to sue

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In late April, poultry processor Pilgrim's Pride transferred Maria Hernandez from her usual job to another department at its plant in Lufkin, Texas. Her sons say Hernandez's bosses didn't give her proper protective gear. And they didn't warn the 63-year-old that she would be working in a hot spot where other workers had already fallen ill from COVID-19.

When Hernandez, who worked at the plant for 30 years, started feeling sick, she continued to show up for her shift for fear of being fired. On May 8, she was found dead in her home, one of more than 90 meat and poultry plant workers who've succumbed to the virus. More than 17,000 have already been infected.

Hernandez's sons are now suing Pilgrim's Pride for putting their mother in harm's way. But if Senate Republicans get their way, that check on corporate misbehavior may prove yet another victim of the pandemic.

Having failed to control the outbreak, Republicans are now trying to make it easier for companies to get away with putting their employees at greater risk. In the current stimulus package negotiations, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in mid-July that he would not budge on his demand that employers receive a shield against lawsuits over COVID-19. And he hasn't.