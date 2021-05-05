Sarah Green Carmichael: FDA’s ‘abundance of caution’ should extend to supplements

It’s a weird system when an effective vaccine was suspended during a deadly pandemic for a maybe-one-in-a-million chance of blood clots, but you can get free two-day shipping on an elixir of elk antler velvet.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is known for being cautious — in the case of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the watchwords were “abundance of caution.” I can’t help but think: I sure wish these folks were more risk-averse when it comes to the supplements in my medicine cabinet.

Supplements — vitamins, hormones, herbs, enzymes and probiotics — are only lightly regulated, and the existing rules are poorly enforced. The pandemic underlines why this is not a good thing.

Snake oil salesmen have always taken advantage of uncertain times to peddle their concoctions: The Center for Science in the Public Interest found 46 supplements on Amazon improperly touting antiviral powers.

Many consumers assume the FDA tests supplements before they can be sold, but that’s not so. The FDA does not review products like melatonin or magnesium before they hit the market; they can only tell supplement-makers to recall their products if it turns out they cause harm.