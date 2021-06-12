Savannah Sleevar: Some adults show students don't matter

I am no stranger to a contentious District 87 board meeting. Between staff turnover and weighty budget decisions, these gatherings inherently create tension. After all, maintaining the livelihood of students is imperative. In contrast to this student-centric ideal, however, to learn from my friends who attended the June 9 meeting that they were harassed by local adults was devastating. Therefore, I write this both in defense of critical race theory-inspired practices and in defense of my friends.

(Foremost, regarding statements from BLN News: Recording the students in attendance without their consent was an invasion of their privacy and these recordings should be deleted immediately.)

As a young person, I try my best to stay informed through educational sources online and in-depth discussions with my peers. I truly believe the young people in this community are poised to learn the truth, no matter how difficult. Unfortunately, compared to the information we receive online, what we are taught in school doesn’t capture America’s racial dynamic. For instance, when the 1619 Project was released, I was an avid listener, as a source not centered around the white experience is a rarity in school. Without listening to the 1619 Project, my understanding of race in America would have remained incomplete. I learned how modern music traces back to minstrel shows, how pervasive the Black caricature is in media, and how anti-Blackness plagues the business, agricultural, and medical sectors.

These truths are unquestionably saddening. Still, they are necessary to learn. It is better to understand Lincoln as a complex, biased man than it is to view him as a gallant savior. It is better to know the public opinion of Martin Luther King was initially dismal than it is to believe that the Civil Rights Act eradicated systemic racism. Believing the more digestible statements aforementioned makes it harder for students to understand how systemic racism still plagues our society. Our Black youth suffer when we do not validate their modern experiences of racism by acknowledging that their oppression is still prevalent.

For those who question systemic racism’s existence, consider the facts. Studies show that “white-sounding” names are more likely to get called back for jobs than “black-sounding” ones. Black mothers are two to three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white mothers. Despite similar usage rates, Black people are significantly more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession than their white counterparts. I cannot be convinced that systemic racism does not pervade a horrifying majority of life. That isn’t a radical mindset. It is simply the belief that nothing is flawless, not even America.

Teaching critical race theory practices will not divide us. Rather, it will better identify inequity, allowing us to consider effective solutions. This mindset will not make us hate America. If anything, it will show students that our country is ready to admit its mistakes. Teaching the more painful aspects of our history will empower our students to do better than those before them.

That is all that the students who attended the meeting wanted. They posses a poignant desire for their education to include the tools they need to ensure anti-racist spaces in this community. When children are attacked for expressing their opinions in a well-researched way, it calls into question whether student livelihood is actually valued. They were not made to feel included when that is all they want to do for others. Denying students a voice and this method of teaching denies our community the chance to flourish like never before.

Savannah Sleevar is a member of Bloomington High School's Class of 2021.

