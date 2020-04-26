SBDC: Beware of COVID-related small business loan scams

Our nation's small businesses are facing an unprecedented economic disruption due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The Illinois Small Business Development Center of McLean County at Illinois Wesleyan University continues to be available as a resource for our local small business community.
Practically all communications we see these days, from official government dispatches to national and local marketing campaigns, end with the slogan, “we’re all in this together.”
Unfortunately, not all. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, perpetrators of fraud have already begun targeting small business owners, taking advantage of their understandable frailty and sense of helplessness in these economically difficult times. They warn small business owners to be on the lookout for grant fraud, loan fraud, and phishing schemes.
As you probably know, on March 27, the president signed into law the CARES Act, which contains $376 billion in relief for American workers and small businesses. Among the provisions of the Act was the availability of loans to small businesses. Repayment of the loan would be unnecessary when 75% of the loan was used for payroll.
As you would expect, the response from small businesses was immediate and overwhelming. As a result, the Small Business Administration is unable to accept new applications at this time for the Paycheck Protection Program based on available appropriations funding. The good news is that applicants who have already submitted their applications will continue to be processed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Nevertheless, a small business may be contacted by someone promising to get approval of an SBA loan but requiring some sort of an up-front payment or a bridge loan. This is almost certainly a scam. The SBA does not initiate contact soliciting participation in loan or grant programs. If you do receive such a contact, suspect fraud.
Also look out for phishing attacks or scams that use the SBA logo. It’s easy enough for perpetrators of fraud to copy the logo and insert in a communication. Such scams may be an attempt to get your personal information, banking access, or even to install some form of ransomware or malware.
Another concern is the high volume of webinars available for small business owners and for the public. Perpetrators are preparing emails that appear to offer free educational webinars and if you agree to the terms and calendar reminders, personal information and business data may be exposed. The company or organization sponsoring the webinar should have a structured website including contact information. If not, suspect fraud.
It’s easy enough to double check information by going to the sba.gov website, by contacting the SBA directly at (800) 827-5722, or reaching out with an email to answerdesk@sba.gov.
If you’re a small business owner and need further information, feel free to reach out to the SBDC. We’ll try to answer your questions or, if possible, arrange a virtual or telephone appointment. Be safe and be well!
Bussone is director of the Small Business Development Center, Illinois Wesleyan University. SBDC is available to support small businesses. Visit www.mcleancosbdc.org and press the “Request a Meeting” tab, fill out the brief questionnaire and submit. A team member will contact you for an appointment.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!