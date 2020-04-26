SBDC: Beware of COVID-related small business loan scams

Nevertheless, a small business may be contacted by someone promising to get approval of an SBA loan but requiring some sort of an up-front payment or a bridge loan. This is almost certainly a scam. The SBA does not initiate contact soliciting participation in loan or grant programs. If you do receive such a contact, suspect fraud.

Also look out for phishing attacks or scams that use the SBA logo. It’s easy enough for perpetrators of fraud to copy the logo and insert in a communication. Such scams may be an attempt to get your personal information, banking access, or even to install some form of ransomware or malware.

Another concern is the high volume of webinars available for small business owners and for the public. Perpetrators are preparing emails that appear to offer free educational webinars and if you agree to the terms and calendar reminders, personal information and business data may be exposed. The company or organization sponsoring the webinar should have a structured website including contact information. If not, suspect fraud.

It’s easy enough to double check information by going to the sba.gov website, by contacting the SBA directly at (800) 827-5722, or reaching out with an email to answerdesk@sba.gov.

If you’re a small business owner and need further information, feel free to reach out to the SBDC. We’ll try to answer your questions or, if possible, arrange a virtual or telephone appointment. Be safe and be well!

Bussone is director of the Small Business Development Center, Illinois Wesleyan University. SBDC is available to support small businesses. Visit www.mcleancosbdc.org and press the “Request a Meeting” tab, fill out the brief questionnaire and submit. A team member will contact you for an appointment.

