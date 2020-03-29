SBDC: COVID-19 and the small business

While we’re waiting for further developments from Washington, the Small Business Administration's Disaster Loan program (www.sba.gov/disaster) already has low-interest loans of $25,000 to $2 million for small businesses and private nonprofits affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. These working capital loans can be used to meet needs including payroll, accounts payable, and fixed debt payments until the situation improves. They have repayment options of up to 30 years. Interest rates are 3.75% for small businesses and 2.75% for private nonprofits, but the loans will have a deferred payment of one year from the date of the note.

What can we all do to help small businesses survive this existential crisis?

As we’ve outlined in previous columns, small businesses make up the very fabric and character of our community and our lives. If we lose any of them, it will be a long time, if ever, before we can restore or replace any of these small enterprises.