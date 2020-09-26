SBDC: Declutter your small business workflow

From time to time in our lives we experience a reset caused by a new job, a new home, or some other transition. For the small business entrepreneur, in most cases the Covid-19 pandemic has caused one of these resets. Sometimes a reset can inspire positive change.
At the Illinois Small Business Development Center of McLean County at Illinois Wesleyan University (SBDC) we stress to our clients the need for discipline in adhering to a straightforward system of organizing not just their physical space, but their workflow including all documents, files, email, and other electronic assets.
When resources are limited, small business proprietors have their hands full with the day-to-day operations of delivering quality products and services to customers. Even if you keep pristine account books, for your business to truly run like a well-oiled machine, it’s critical that you also have a firm handle on the progress of ongoing projects and timelines, the status of work assignments, all incoming and outgoing communications, and a wide variety of, well, miscellaneous stuff. All of this goes well beyond maintaining all of your receipts and payments.
Fortunately, modern computer systems and their applications provide a multitude of tools for doing this. I hope you’re feeling you are super organized and in control, but here are a few ideas that you can implement, or just feel confident that you’re doing them already:
Make certain you can find a document or email upon demand in a few seconds. It’s amazing how many people have three active folders in their email system: Inbox, Sent, and Trash. Every email application allows you to create folders and every email should go directly into one of the as soon as you have read it. Having scores of emails in your inbox is tantamount to having all your dirty laundry on the floor of your closet. Create folders that fit your personal style by function, source, or even by calendar month.
Maintain an electronic “to do” list, including progress against your goals. There are a number of wonderful applications for this that are public domain or very inexpensive.
Bring everyone’s calendar into alignment. You probably don’t need special software for this if everybody is using the same computer server. It’s extraordinarily valuable to be able to assign your employees tasks through the calendar with dates and times for benchmarks and deadlines.
While your business recovers from the effects of Covid-19, it’s a perfect time to add some organization and order to your work and your company. If you’re a small business owner and would like to discuss the whole host of ways to take complete control of your workflow, reach out to the SBDC of McLean County at Illinois Wesleyan University (request a meeting through the SBDC website: www.mcleancosbdc.org) for a virtual or telephone appointment. Be safe and be well!
Bussone is director of the Small Business Development Center, Illinois Wesleyan University.
