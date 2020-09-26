SBDC: Declutter your small business workflow

Make certain you can find a document or email upon demand in a few seconds. It’s amazing how many people have three active folders in their email system: Inbox, Sent, and Trash. Every email application allows you to create folders and every email should go directly into one of the as soon as you have read it. Having scores of emails in your inbox is tantamount to having all your dirty laundry on the floor of your closet. Create folders that fit your personal style by function, source, or even by calendar month.

Maintain an electronic “to do” list, including progress against your goals. There are a number of wonderful applications for this that are public domain or very inexpensive.

Bring everyone’s calendar into alignment. You probably don’t need special software for this if everybody is using the same computer server. It’s extraordinarily valuable to be able to assign your employees tasks through the calendar with dates and times for benchmarks and deadlines.

While your business recovers from the effects of Covid-19, it’s a perfect time to add some organization and order to your work and your company. If you’re a small business owner and would like to discuss the whole host of ways to take complete control of your workflow, reach out to the SBDC of McLean County at Illinois Wesleyan University (request a meeting through the SBDC website: www.mcleancosbdc.org) for a virtual or telephone appointment. Be safe and be well!

Bussone is director of the Small Business Development Center, Illinois Wesleyan University.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0