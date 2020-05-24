SBDC: Learning to surf the COVID-19 waves

John Kabat-Zin, an award-winning pioneer in mental health and stress reduction, expresses one tenet of his approach with a phrase that is good advice for the small business in these challenging COVID-19 times: “You can’t stop the waves, but you can learn to surf.”
It seems, on the surface, absolutely ridiculous to try to look on the bright side of things right now, but I sincerely believe small businesses that learn from their current experiences and apply those lessons to their long-term business approach will come out of the pandemic stronger, more resilient, and ready to conquer higher summits. At the Illinois Small Business Development Center of McLean County at Illinois Wesleyan University, we certainly don’t have all the answers, but we are happy to pass along some best practices from, and for, our local small business community.
Of course, the fundamental crisis in the current environment is loss of revenue due to a combination of lost walk-in business and the economic challenges faced by customers. Let’s take a look at some changes that small businesses have made to mitigate their cash-flow constraints.
- Manage your inventory. At a challenging financial juncture, it’s important to minimize your assets tied up in inventory. It’s smart to try to order-as-you-go from suppliers, but it’s also time to discount and divest yourself of slow-moving items.
- Negotiate special payable terms. Your suppliers are struggling as much as you are. They may welcome a conversation about maximizing your purchases from them by extending your payment terms.
- Do it yourself if you can. It may, for example, have been convenient previously to outsource your shipping and deliveries, but with less in-store activity going on, can you take over some of these jobs yourself?
- Look at Instagram. Recent business reports indicate a dramatic upsurge in Instagram shopping and sales activity. Check into sales options with the app, or at the very least make sure you’re using the platform to market and engage customers with appealing photos of your product and customers enjoying it.
- Reinforce the benefits of buying local. Wherever possible, arrange and emphasize curbside pickup, local delivery, and, if you have the resources, free shipping.
- Make sure your social media is “social.” Customers who are sheltering in place are hungry for content and engagement. Have fun with your social media with contests and conversation that leverages your relationships with your good customers.
Not to be repetitive, but if you’re a small business owner and need further assistance, feel free to reach out to the SBDC (www.mcleancosbdc.org) We’ll try to answer your questions or, if possible, arrange a virtual or telephone appointment. Be safe and be well!
Bussone is director of the Small Business Development Center, Illinois Wesleyan University. SBDC is available to support small businesses. Visit www.mcleancosbdc.org and press the “Request a Meeting” tab, fill out the brief questionnaire and submit. A team member will contact you for an appointment.
