SBDC: Learning to surf the COVID-19 waves

John Kabat-Zin, an award-winning pioneer in mental health and stress reduction, expresses one tenet of his approach with a phrase that is good advice for the small business in these challenging COVID-19 times: “You can’t stop the waves, but you can learn to surf.”

It seems, on the surface, absolutely ridiculous to try to look on the bright side of things right now, but I sincerely believe small businesses that learn from their current experiences and apply those lessons to their long-term business approach will come out of the pandemic stronger, more resilient, and ready to conquer higher summits. At the Illinois Small Business Development Center of McLean County at Illinois Wesleyan University, we certainly don’t have all the answers, but we are happy to pass along some best practices from, and for, our local small business community.