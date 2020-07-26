SBDC: Minority businesses and economic recovery

So, of course, as our community recovers its economic footing, it’s important that we also patronize and support diverse businesses. But we can perhaps make an even bigger impact by in the wake of the pandemic by advocating for minority and women-owned businesses. We must ensure that future economic stimulus support from the Federal Government provides for equitable distribution of financial assistance to get MWBEs what they need to survive and regrow.

If you manage or own an MWBE, your tasks ahead are similar to those of any small business. Briefly, you have to assess your business plan and operational focus to determine what alterations might be required by today’s dramatically changed environment.

To address current and future needs, the Small Business Development Center of McLean County at Illinois Wesleyan University is increasing commitment of resources to specifically support small MWBEs and rural communities. If you’re a small business owner and want to talk about recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, reach out to the SBDC for a virtual or telephone appointment by going to the Center’s website at www.mcleancosbdc.org and click onto the tab, Request Appointment, which is located in the upper right corner of the website. Fill out the brief questionnaire, submit it, then a business advisor from the SBDC will contact you for an appointment. Be safe and be well!

Bussone is director of the Small Business Development Center, Illinois Wesleyan University.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0