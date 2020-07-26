SBDC: Minority businesses and economic recovery
0 comments
GUEST COMMENTARY

SBDC: Minority businesses and economic recovery

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A very recent study by the Brookings Institute finds that the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to be particularly devastating to Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBEs). This is because of the universally evident impact on the retail, food service, and hospitality sectors by the virus and the shutdown of public gatherings.

But even though the negative impact on these businesses is disproportional, there is historical precedent for small businesses owned by women and minorities leading our economy in America’s business recovery from the economic effects of the pandemic. Again, the same Brookings study says MWBEs led us out of the Great Recession, “adding 1.8 million jobs while firms owned by white males lost 800,000 jobs and firms equally owned by white men and women lost another 1.6 million jobs.”

At the Illinois Small Business Development Center of McLean County at Illinois Wesleyan University (SBDC) we recognize the important impact of small businesses, but additionally the enormous value added by MWBEs to our community.

The diverse economic footprint created by the inclusion of MWBEs contributes to our community’s economic health and growth potential. It helps us address issues by providing diverse experiences and ideas for problem solving. Businesses run by and focusing on diverse cultures improve our community’s vibrancy, choice, and excitement. This, in turn, enables us to present a diverse and dynamic environment that is better positioned to attract and retain the “best-and-the-brightest” people for our community.

So, of course, as our community recovers its economic footing, it’s important that we also patronize and support diverse businesses. But we can perhaps make an even bigger impact by in the wake of the pandemic by advocating for minority and women-owned businesses. We must ensure that future economic stimulus support from the Federal Government provides for equitable distribution of financial assistance to get MWBEs what they need to survive and regrow.

If you manage or own an MWBE, your tasks ahead are similar to those of any small business. Briefly, you have to assess your business plan and operational focus to determine what alterations might be required by today’s dramatically changed environment.

To address current and future needs, the Small Business Development Center of McLean County at Illinois Wesleyan University is increasing commitment of resources to specifically support small MWBEs and rural communities. If you’re a small business owner and want to talk about recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, reach out to the SBDC for a virtual or telephone appointment by going to the Center’s website at www.mcleancosbdc.org and click onto the tab, Request Appointment, which is located in the upper right corner of the website. Fill out the brief questionnaire, submit it, then a business advisor from the SBDC will contact you for an appointment. Be safe and be well!

bussone

Karen Bussone 

Bussone is director of the Small Business Development Center, Illinois Wesleyan University. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Could President Trump really have asked an ambassador to steer business to one of his golf resorts? Of course
Columnists

Commentary: Could President Trump really have asked an ambassador to steer business to one of his golf resorts? Of course

It can be hard to remember here in the grasp of the coronavirus pandemic, and amid President Donald Trump's persistent displays of arrogant incompetence, that this whole Trump Era is at heart one massive grift. The most recent entry: a report that Trump financial backer and current ambassador to Great Britain, Robert Wood Johnson IV, made inquiries at Trump's request into whether the British ...

Commentary: Anti-Trump ads are all the rage. But they work better as comedy than politics
Columnists

Commentary: Anti-Trump ads are all the rage. But they work better as comedy than politics

Commercials sell dreams - good dreams, bad dreams, sometimes both at once. Advertising, which runs the world to an extraordinary extent, is powered by hope and fear, drawing you toward the light, chasing you with darkness - the hope for the good life the product promises, the fear that without it, you're sunk. Use this cream and become beautiful; buy this car and be a man; take this pill and ...

Commentary: The pandemic may very well last another year or more
Columnists

Commentary: The pandemic may very well last another year or more

Anthony Fauci has recently taken some heat in Washington for supposedly being too pessimistic about how long it will take to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control. In fact, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is probably being too optimistic, a new survey of leading health care company leaders and investors suggests. In congressional testimony and news ...

Commentary: The problem with meat
Columnists

Commentary: The problem with meat

Eating meat has long been a part of the American national identity, but this tradition has had devastating consequences for public health. As COVID-19 continues to spread across the country, the tide may finally be turning toward healthier alternatives. "The pandemic is poised to usher in the biggest retreat for global meat eating in decades," Bloomberg News recently reported. Beyond Meat, the ...

Commentary: Mask wearing: Maybe you have a right to put your health at risk, but not that of others
Columnists

Commentary: Mask wearing: Maybe you have a right to put your health at risk, but not that of others

"I don't need a mask!" declared the San Diego woman to a Starbucks barista. The woman apparently believed she had a right to enter mask-free, contrary to the coffee bar's policy. A surprising number of Americans treat expectations of mask-wearing during the coronavirus pandemic in a similar way - as if these expectations were paternalistic, limiting people's liberty for their own good. They ...

Commentary: The ADA as a work in progress
Columnists

Commentary: The ADA as a work in progress

On July 26, 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed into law transformative legislation known as the Americans with Disabilities Act. It was a major victory for the rights of people with disabilities, not just in the United States but globally. Over the last 30 years, the ADA has become a global model for disability access and inclusion, prohibiting discrimination on the basis of disability in ...

Commentary: As a restaurant server, I'm risking my life to serve you during the pandemic. Please remember that
Columnists

Commentary: As a restaurant server, I'm risking my life to serve you during the pandemic. Please remember that

While describing the dessert selections through my mask and face shield for the guests at a table for four, a customer mimicked my face coverings while mocking my muffled voice. "I can't understand you through your welding shield," he said with a chuckle. I pointed out that while this might be funny to him, I was risking my life to be here - and serve him. That day in May, a hundred customers ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News