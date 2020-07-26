SBDC: Minority businesses and economic recovery

A very recent study by the Brookings Institute finds that the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to be particularly devastating to Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBEs). This is because of the universally evident impact on the retail, food service, and hospitality sectors by the virus and the shutdown of public gatherings.
But even though the negative impact on these businesses is disproportional, there is historical precedent for small businesses owned by women and minorities leading our economy in America’s business recovery from the economic effects of the pandemic. Again, the same Brookings study says MWBEs led us out of the Great Recession, “adding 1.8 million jobs while firms owned by white males lost 800,000 jobs and firms equally owned by white men and women lost another 1.6 million jobs.”
At the Illinois Small Business Development Center of McLean County at Illinois Wesleyan University (SBDC) we recognize the important impact of small businesses, but additionally the enormous value added by MWBEs to our community.
The diverse economic footprint created by the inclusion of MWBEs contributes to our community’s economic health and growth potential. It helps us address issues by providing diverse experiences and ideas for problem solving. Businesses run by and focusing on diverse cultures improve our community’s vibrancy, choice, and excitement. This, in turn, enables us to present a diverse and dynamic environment that is better positioned to attract and retain the “best-and-the-brightest” people for our community.
So, of course, as our community recovers its economic footing, it’s important that we also patronize and support diverse businesses. But we can perhaps make an even bigger impact by in the wake of the pandemic by advocating for minority and women-owned businesses. We must ensure that future economic stimulus support from the Federal Government provides for equitable distribution of financial assistance to get MWBEs what they need to survive and regrow.
If you manage or own an MWBE, your tasks ahead are similar to those of any small business. Briefly, you have to assess your business plan and operational focus to determine what alterations might be required by today’s dramatically changed environment.
To address current and future needs, the Small Business Development Center of McLean County at Illinois Wesleyan University is increasing commitment of resources to specifically support small MWBEs and rural communities. If you’re a small business owner and want to talk about recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, reach out to the SBDC for a virtual or telephone appointment by going to the Center’s website at www.mcleancosbdc.org and click onto the tab, Request Appointment, which is located in the upper right corner of the website. Fill out the brief questionnaire, submit it, then a business advisor from the SBDC will contact you for an appointment. Be safe and be well!
Bussone is director of the Small Business Development Center, Illinois Wesleyan University.
