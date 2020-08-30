SBDC: Playing in the E-Commerce Sandbox

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At the Illinois Small Business Development Center of McLean County at Illinois Wesleyan University (SBDC) we constantly stress to our clients the importance of their online footprint and its essential role in modern business. The competitiveness in that arena, however, has dramatically increased.

Last week (August 18, 2020), the Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce released the statistics for the second quarter, that is, the first three full months of COVID-19. Total retail sales in the U.S. were down 3.6 percent compared to the same period in 2019. But e-commerce increased 44.5 percent over the same period and now accounts for more than 16 percent of all sales, more than double what it was prior to the pandemic.

True enough, selling online is a magnificent opportunity for local small businesses to create and improve brand awareness and acquire new customers, possibly from far afield. But as demonstrated by the stats above, the e-commerce sandbox is jammed with players. It’s like there are several companies offering products similar to yours located on your block.