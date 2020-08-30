SBDC: Playing in the E-Commerce Sandbox

At the Illinois Small Business Development Center of McLean County at Illinois Wesleyan University (SBDC) we constantly stress to our clients the importance of their online footprint and its essential role in modern business. The competitiveness in that arena, however, has dramatically increased.
Last week (August 18, 2020), the Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce released the statistics for the second quarter, that is, the first three full months of COVID-19. Total retail sales in the U.S. were down 3.6 percent compared to the same period in 2019. But e-commerce increased 44.5 percent over the same period and now accounts for more than 16 percent of all sales, more than double what it was prior to the pandemic.
True enough, selling online is a magnificent opportunity for local small businesses to create and improve brand awareness and acquire new customers, possibly from far afield. But as demonstrated by the stats above, the e-commerce sandbox is jammed with players. It’s like there are several companies offering products similar to yours located on your block.
What’s even more daunting, the internet allows your customer to research your product and/or service quickly and comprehensively, and compare the relative benefits and price offered by your competitors. They can also easily contact friends (and strangers) who have experience with your business, your products, and your customer service. What to do?
Our most important advice is to use your online persona to truthfully demonstrate that your business is reliable, dedicated to customer satisfaction, and that you will fully stand behind your products with equally reliable service. Here’s a couple of questions to ask yourself as you look at your online business through a customer’s eyes:
- Can I genuinely tell what this product is and what it does? We’ve all ordered something online that was almost unrecognizable upon delivery, didn’t work how we thought it would, or took way longer to arrive than expected. Overcommunicate to customers. It helps if there’s video and a lot of specifications provided from the outset.
- Is the social word of mouth good for this company and its products? We continue to emphasize how important it is to engage current customers online. You should be quick to respond to complaints and criticism. And don’t forget to provide helpful, original content marketing that is relevant to your customers.
- Is my financial and personal information safe if I do business here? Credit card security and privacy are possibly the biggest concerns held by online shoppers. It’s best to use an established e-commerce platform and some form of cybersecurity application.
If you’re a small business owner and would like to get more information about establishing or improving your online presence, reach out to the SBDC (www.mcleancosbdc.org) for a virtual or telephone appointment. Be safe and be well!
Bussone is director of the Small Business Development Center, Illinois Wesleyan University.
