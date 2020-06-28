SBDC: Reopening your small business? Advertise!

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hopefully, we are beginning to make our way up the long, steep slope to “normal” life in the wake of the pandemic. Our small businesses are reopening with enthusiasm for getting back to what they do best, with a desire to take advantage of pent-up demand for their products and services.

It’s only natural to want to use advertising to quickly grow your client base and boost your cash flow and profits. At the Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) of McLean County at Illinois Wesleyan University, we are advising our clients that, yes, it’s a great time to consider launching an advertising campaign, but more than ever it’s essential to practice disciplined business fundamentals and to expend valuable resources with an appropriate strategic foundation.

You want to build awareness about your brand. “You’re back and better than ever!” But, here are a couple of things to remember before you commit your first dollar:

1. Who is my customer? It’s time to revisit the profile of your target customer. Not only is it good practice to do this periodically, it’s conceivable that the impact of COVID-19 has changed the environment in which you’re operating.