SBDC: Shopping small vital to community

For the past eleven years the Saturday after Thanksgiving has been designated as small business Saturday. At the Illinois Small Business Development Center of McLean County at Illinois Wesleyan University (SBDC), we always encourage folks to “shop small” beginning that Saturday and through the holiday shopping season.
Unfortunately, this year our plea needs to be a little more strident. The COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant economic downturn have literally pushed the vast majority of small businesses to the brink of extinction. I am not exaggerating the extent of this crisis.
While it has been hoped that the ability to reopen most businesses this summer would save them, that has not been the case. Until some sort of an all clear is sounded via a vaccine and general public immunity to the virus, owners are faced with employees who are reluctant to come to work and customers who are understandably skittish. And now, just within the past few days, we are facing new forced closures to address the latest spike in infections.
If you’ve paid any attention to this monthly column, you have read the statistics about the breadth and depth of small business contributions to our local and national economies. Suffice it to say in general, more people are employed by small businesses than by anybody else. Our local financial health relies on an economic engine that is fueled predominantly by small businesses. If the business failure rate approaches the 90 percent now being predicted by some experts, we will find ourselves in an economic mire that will take years to escape.
Our local businesses are trying their best.
You will have noticed that they have dramatically increased their focus on social media and email to reach customers. Please do not consider this an annoyance but rather respond where you can with feedback and purchases.
Small enterprises are cutting all but their most essential costs. Please be patient when things take just a little longer as a result.
Retail stores, restaurants, and other businesses are reducing their offerings to realize some economies. Please don’t shut them out as a result, but rather take advantage of the opportunity to try something new.
I suggest that you make a holiday shopping list and just spend a little bit of time researching where those items can be found locally. Please contact SBDC or the Chamber of Commerce if you need help locating a product or service locally.
Small businesses are the backbone of our community, providing jobs and supporting local schools and non-profits with contributions and program advertising. Now, it will take a concerted effort on the part of all of us to help them survive until the pandemic subsides once and for all. Please consider shopping small.
Karen Bussone is director of the Small Business Development Center, Illinois Wesleyan University.
