SBDC: Shopping small vital to community

For the past eleven years the Saturday after Thanksgiving has been designated as small business Saturday. At the Illinois Small Business Development Center of McLean County at Illinois Wesleyan University (SBDC), we always encourage folks to “shop small” beginning that Saturday and through the holiday shopping season.

Unfortunately, this year our plea needs to be a little more strident. The COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant economic downturn have literally pushed the vast majority of small businesses to the brink of extinction. I am not exaggerating the extent of this crisis.

While it has been hoped that the ability to reopen most businesses this summer would save them, that has not been the case. Until some sort of an all clear is sounded via a vaccine and general public immunity to the virus, owners are faced with employees who are reluctant to come to work and customers who are understandably skittish. And now, just within the past few days, we are facing new forced closures to address the latest spike in infections.