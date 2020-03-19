Schmich: Befuddled and grieving: As nursing homes restrict visitors in the COVID-19 crisis, one woman fears she’ll never see her mother again

Befuddled. That’s one word she uses to describe her response to the decree. Another word is mad.

“It would be so much easier for me if there was somebody to be mad at,” she says. “There’s nobody to be mad at. No one is responsible for this. It’s a virus. I’m mad at a virus that’s dark and scary.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Markgraf knows she’s not alone. Many facilities for the elderly — the population most at risk of dying from the virus — have enforced similar restrictions in the past few days, and while those restrictions have good reasons, they’ve left Markgraf and many others afraid that they’ll never see their elderly parents again, and fearful that their parents will feel abandoned.

“I understand the restrictions,” Markgraf says. “But it’s heartbreaking. I don’t know what the right answer is. I just know that she’s my mom. In our hearts, we’re all children. We suffer anyway when a parent is ill. But add this restriction …”

Her voice trailed off.

“I have never felt pain like this in my life. This is a grief.”