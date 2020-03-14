Schram: Can we cure pandemic politics?

It was on New Year’s Eve 2019 that China’s government first acknowledged that a new virus had been discovered in the city of Wuhan, and dozens had caught it. Soon came the sad sagas of the vacationers who were quarantined on their cruise ship – which became de facto petri dishes in which coronavirus flourished and infected. Then came the reports of the deaths, first numbering in the 10s, then the hundreds and more, in China, Asia and elsewhere as the virus that is communicated by droplets from coughing and sneezing, spread rapidly.

So it’s a small world, after all. Yet, many of our friends and neighbors are disbelieving and unprepared to confront the reality. Like Bogie (who famously went to landlocked Casablanca “for the waters”), they were simply misinformed by sources they trusted.

At a Feb. 26 White House briefing room news conference, President Trump insisted his policies could not just contain America’s 15 reported coronavirus cases, but eliminate the problem. “When you have 15, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that’s a pretty good job we’ve done,” Trump said. Bizarrely, Trump’s Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar had just said that “we can expect to see more cases in the United States.”