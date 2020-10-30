Stephen L. Carter: Democracy dies when Facebook and Twitter define the truth

On issues from climate change to COVID-19, the social media companies often take the view that there are arguments too dangerous to allow their users to see. I agree that climate change poses a dangerous threat and that bad advice about the novel coronavirus could lead to a deadlier spread. But it's an enormous leap from holding a position, even passionately, to believing that others shouldn't be treated as wise enough to make up their own minds.

Yes, the public square is awash in misinformation. It has been ever thus. I'm of the generation trained to believe that the cure for bad information is good information. If people are sometimes persuaded by the false, that's a risk attendant upon the proper practice of democracy.

Nowadays, when we say "democracy" we almost always think of voting. But I cling to a classical vision in which voting is only one piece of what makes democracy valuable. More vital is acknowledging our joint participation, together with co-equals, in a common enterprise of self-governance; an enterprise in which we respect, among other things, the ability of our fellow citizens to decide for themselves which argument to accept. When a point of view is suppressed because those who hold the power to shape dialogue consider it wrong — even dangerously wrong — we're engaged in the opposite of democracy.