Steve Thompson: Easterseals marks ADA anniversary

On July 26, 1990, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was signed into law, codifying the equality of opportunity and full participation in our society for people with disabilities. The ADA ensures buildings, education, employment and government services are accessible to everyone, regardless of disability. This historic legislation was a landmark achievement for the disability rights movement and provided long overdue legal protection for many American citizens who faced discrimination solely on the basis of their disability.

Now, 30 years later, we see the profound, positive impact the ADA has made in providing opportunities for all people living with disabilities to participate more fully in their communities and to reach their full potential. Passing the ADA was a momentous achievement, and it represented the first step in the ongoing journey to inclusion and empowerment.

Laws don’t change long-held stereotypes, negative attitudes or irrational fears. The ADA did not eradicate prejudice, bullying, low expectations or outright aggression against people with disabilities. A belief that every person has value, dignity and the potential to live a meaningful and enriching life is not something that can be mandated by law. Rather, it is a matter of our individual hearts and minds as well as that of the collective communities in which we live.

Easterseals is proud of the important role it played in helping to pass the Americans with Disabilities Act 30 years ago. Likewise, we celebrate the many milestones we have witnessed not only during the past three decades but throughout the past 100 years right here in Central Illinois.

But the journey is far from over. Let’s set the bar higher. Let’s reach beyond the mandates of the ADA, renew our resolve and seek to create a community where people are not just included, but truly empowered.

By fostering environments where people with disabilities and their families feel valued, encouraged, supported and their voices heard, we will help create communities where everyone can thrive.

As Easterseals Central Illinois embarks on its second century of service, we believe there is no better time to rise to this challenge, both as an organization and as a community. Join us in embracing a vision for a future where people with disabilities of all ages are empowered to reach for and achieve their full potential.

Steve Thompson is President and CEO of Easterseals Central Illinois.

