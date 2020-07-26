Steve Thompson: Easterseals marks ADA anniversary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On July 26, 1990, the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was signed into law, codifying the equality of opportunity and full participation in our society for people with disabilities. The ADA ensures buildings, education, employment and government services are accessible to everyone, regardless of disability. This historic legislation was a landmark achievement for the disability rights movement and provided long overdue legal protection for many American citizens who faced discrimination solely on the basis of their disability.

Now, 30 years later, we see the profound, positive impact the ADA has made in providing opportunities for all people living with disabilities to participate more fully in their communities and to reach their full potential. Passing the ADA was a momentous achievement, and it represented the first step in the ongoing journey to inclusion and empowerment.

Laws don’t change long-held stereotypes, negative attitudes or irrational fears. The ADA did not eradicate prejudice, bullying, low expectations or outright aggression against people with disabilities. A belief that every person has value, dignity and the potential to live a meaningful and enriching life is not something that can be mandated by law. Rather, it is a matter of our individual hearts and minds as well as that of the collective communities in which we live.