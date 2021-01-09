Steve Vogel: Davis, LaHood accountability due

This is more than an awkward moment for Rodney Davis and Darin LaHood, the two men who represent Bloomington-Normal and most of Central Illinois in the U.S. House of Representatives. They carry distinct responsibilities for the shameful storming of the U.S. Capitol we and the world witnessed this week.

Davis, recently elected to his sixth term in the House, is the ranking Republican on the Committee on House Administration, the committee responsible, according to his website, “for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the House and federal elections.” It shares oversight responsibilities for the U.S. Capitol Police. So he’s close to ground zero as hard questions are appropriately asked about why security in and around the Capitol was so deficient on the day armed thugs invaded our temple of representative democracy, shouting “Fight for Trump” after having been stoked by the president.

Their presence and volatility were no surprise. In fact, calls for a takeover of the Capitol had been circulating on social media. Expect criticism from Davis’s colleagues who were forced to go into hiding when the mob breached the building.