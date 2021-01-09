Steve Vogel: Davis, LaHood accountability due

This is more than an awkward moment for Rodney Davis and Darin LaHood, the two men who represent Bloomington-Normal and most of Central Illinois in the U.S. House of Representatives. They carry distinct responsibilities for the shameful storming of the U.S. Capitol we and the world witnessed this week.
Davis, recently elected to his sixth term in the House, is the ranking Republican on the Committee on House Administration, the committee responsible, according to his website, “for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the House and federal elections.” It shares oversight responsibilities for the U.S. Capitol Police. So he’s close to ground zero as hard questions are appropriately asked about why security in and around the Capitol was so deficient on the day armed thugs invaded our temple of representative democracy, shouting “Fight for Trump” after having been stoked by the president.
Their presence and volatility were no surprise. In fact, calls for a takeover of the Capitol had been circulating on social media. Expect criticism from Davis’s colleagues who were forced to go into hiding when the mob breached the building.
What led to the siege is equally important and more obvious. Davis should face some accountability there, too. As the lead Republican on the House committee with jurisdiction over federal elections, he could have -- should have -- weeks ago stood up for what he knows was a fair election. He instead defended Donald Trump’s refusal to acknowledge defeat.
We shouldn’t be surprised. Davis agreed to serve as honorary co-chair of the Trump campaign in Illinois last year, even though four years earlier he had called on Trump to withdraw from the presidential campaign after the “Access Hollywood” tape surfaced.
Yes, Davis can be faulted for not publicly expressing faith in our political system. But it’s Congressman LaHood whose fingerprints are all over the issue.
A series of letters to the editor of this newspaper bashed LaHood for supporting the effort to get the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Joe Biden’s victories in four states. LaHood’s nearly disrespectful defense of his action in an op-ed in these pages invited further denunciations. LaHood, by the way, was another honorary co-chair of the Trump campaign.
LaHood and Davis are both trying to dance that fine line that allows them to uphold the very structure that put them in office without simultaneously upsetting Trump loyalists. With Illinois set to lose at least one of its 18 congressional districts after 2020 census results are finally produced, they may find themselves in a political version of “musical chairs” and cherishing elasticity in how they describe what it means to be a Republican these days.
There’s another Republican congressman who represents parts of Central Illinois who’s been willing to call out a president who has no core values, unless you count ego satisfaction.
That’s McLean County native Adam Kinzinger. Representing the 16th District which stretches from Gibson City to the Wisconsin and Indiana borders, Kinzinger worries the GOP has become “unmoored” from its foundation. He correctly places much of the blame at the feet of the president and his enablers.
It’s anyone’s guess where the post-Trump Republican Party is headed. But the GOP will not regain its footing if it defends someone who inflames and bullies, bends the law and embraces selfish and shameless disrespect for American democracy and our Constitution.
Steve Vogel is a local author, former Pantagraph opinion page columnist and broadcaster.