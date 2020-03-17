Stone: I’m a doctor. If this 81-year-old can endure the coronavirus, you can too

COVID-19 is simply too new for us doctors to draw conclusions, but a few things stand out about Joe. His lifestyle is far healthier than most. He walks on a treadmill for an hour a day and works out with a trainer three days weekly. He has never smoked, drinks alcohol minimally and has a healthy diet. He had heart bypass surgery some years ago, but other than that, he’s never had a serious illness. Joe generally feels good too: “The only reason I know I’m getting older,” he told me, “is that people seem to call me ‘sir.’”

Nonsmokers fare far better with respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19. For many who may become exposed, it’s not too late to quit now and benefit prior to potential exposure. In addition, Joe’s decision to call his physician rather than going to an emergency facility may have saved numerous potential exposures. And he is carefully cooperating with isolation, a challenging but critical intervention to reduce the impact of the epidemic.

We can be certain that more people are infected with COVID-19 than have been tested, and more will be getting ill. We also know that minding our health — and the recommendations to wash hands and maintain “social distance” — will prove the best way to limit the reach and impact of the disease.

As a medical doctor, I’m inspired by Joe’s upbeat attitude and his ability to shrug off a potentially lethal virus. It shows that among the older population and the vulnerable, like most others, this infection can be less a serious illness and more a matter of management and control.

Stone is an internal medicine and geriatric specialist in Los Angeles. His column first appeared in the Los Angeles Times.

