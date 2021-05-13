Stuart Rothenberg: Is the era of small government over?

Regardless of whether you agree with his agenda or not, it is now clear that President Joe Biden does not merely want to tinker with the economy or with social welfare spending. He wants to go big.

If you are a mainstream Democrat, you probably think the president’s agenda is moving in the right direction (though more programs to help the less affluent would always be welcomed). If you are a conservative, all you can see is more spending, more government programs and higher taxes on business, which, you think, will hurt economic growth.

Over the last decade, I’ve written often about the NBC News survey question about the role of government — “government should do more to solve problems/government is doing too many things …”

If the public thinks that the government should “do more to solve problems and help meet the needs of people,” the Democratic message should resonate. If Americans think that the government is doing “too many things better left to businesses and individuals,” the GOP message should carry the day.

And that’s how it has usually worked.