Stuart Rothenberg: The Democrats’ 2024 Senate problem

They also added a seat in Maine, where King won an open seat and said he would caucus with Democrats. All of those changes added up to a Senate class of 25 Democrats and a mere eight Republicans.

In 2018, during President Donald Trump’s midterm election — which was disastrous for the GOP in the House — Republicans gained a net of two Senate seats, winning 10 to the Democrats’ 23.

Though the Senate map was once again friendly to Republicans, Democrats minimized the damage by retaining Trump-friendly seats in Montana (Tester) and West Virginia (Manchin), defeating a Republican incumbent in Nevada (Rosen over Dean Heller) and winning a GOP open seat in Arizona (Sinema).

All of this explains why the class of 2024 is so different from the other two Senate classes, each of which includes considerably more Republicans than Democrats. Those other classes took advantage of Obama’s two midterms to make huge gains, adding six Senate seats in 2010 and a stunning nine seats in 2014.

Can Democratic strategists overcome the Democrats’ numerical problems in 2024? Possibly, though it is far to early to speculate about individual contests or the cycle as a whole.