Stuart Rothenberg: Watch the key 2016 polling numbers

With the convention season ending and the sprint to November about to begin, it might be useful to look once again at the 2016 presidential exit poll. The survey offers a window into that year’s electorate and will allow us to compare where we are now and where we are headed over the next two months.

First, a couple of caveats. The exit poll is a poll, which means it has a margin of error. Don’t treat the numbers as if they were given to Moses on Mount Sinai.

Second, the exit poll is a national survey, which is why it is called a “national” exit poll. As we all know, electors, chosen by each state, pick the president, so a national exit poll is merely a way to measure national public sentiment. Please don’t ignore the key states.

As you watch the presidential contest and hear about the latest poll, keep in mind what happened in 2016 — how groups turned out and how they voted. Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by 2.1 points four years ago, according to tallies of votes cast. Is Trump doing better or worse than he did four years ago?

White voters went for Donald Trump by 20 points four years ago, 57% to 37%. They also accounted for 71% of exit poll respondents.