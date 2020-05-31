Swierczewski: The time is now to move DeWitt County forward

A lot is at stake for DeWitt County in the coming weeks. The county board will take action soon to make a final decision about the future of the Alta Farms II wind project. The decision is fairly straightforward. Should DeWitt County support progress by capturing the extensive benefits of wind energy, like so many other neighboring Illinois counties have? Should DeWitt County prioritize economic development, good schools and a vibrant local tax base to ensure a brighter future? Or, should DeWitt County pass on a golden opportunity for those things by yielding to a vocal minority of residents?
Let’s be clear about what’s at stake. This project will inject millions of dollars of investment, new tax revenue, new jobs, and new income for local landowners at a time when communities throughout the state and country need it most. An opportunity like this doesn’t come around every day. We’ve communicated this extensively the last several months, but it’s worth revisiting the significant benefits that come with this project.
David Loomis of Illinois State University produced an economic impact analysis for Alta Farms II and found that, during construction, this project would create more than 230 local construction jobs, bring approximately a dozen local permanent jobs, and generate approximately $13.8 million in new local earnings. We have also committed to use skilled local labor during construction, which will include hiring electrical workers, laborers, iron workers and operators from DeWitt County and surrounding counties. Supporting local workers is obviously one of our top priorities given how important wind energy has become to the Central Illinois economy. We are also excited that a sizable portion of our tower sections would be manufactured by Arcosa Wind Towers at its Clinton plant.
Longer term, Alta Farms II would provide additional property taxes to local taxing districts during the first 30 years, including approximately $22 million to Clinton School District, $4.6 million to DeWitt County, $4.2 million to three host townships and $5.9 million total for library, community college and fire districts.
I am proud of the work we have done in DeWitt County. This project has taken years of careful research and development to get this far. The application being considered by the DeWitt County Board meets or exceeds all regulations and represents a first-rate wind farm for this great county. This has been a collaborative, community effort with local landowners, skilled tradespeople and forward-thinking, civic-minded supporters all with one goal in mind: to develop a project that would help move this community forward. Our entire application, along with third-party analysis and other data about our project, may be found at WindWorksForDeWitt.org and I would encourage anyone interested in learning more about the project to pay our website a visit.
On behalf of my entire team at Tradewind Energy, I would like to thank the hundreds of DeWitt County residents who have supported Alta Farms these past several years. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here so far and look forward to hopefully working with this community for years to come.
Swierczewski is senior development director, Tradewind Energy.
