Swierczewski: The time is now to move DeWitt County forward

A lot is at stake for DeWitt County in the coming weeks. The county board will take action soon to make a final decision about the future of the Alta Farms II wind project. The decision is fairly straightforward. Should DeWitt County support progress by capturing the extensive benefits of wind energy, like so many other neighboring Illinois counties have? Should DeWitt County prioritize economic development, good schools and a vibrant local tax base to ensure a brighter future? Or, should DeWitt County pass on a golden opportunity for those things by yielding to a vocal minority of residents?

Let’s be clear about what’s at stake. This project will inject millions of dollars of investment, new tax revenue, new jobs, and new income for local landowners at a time when communities throughout the state and country need it most. An opportunity like this doesn’t come around every day. We’ve communicated this extensively the last several months, but it’s worth revisiting the significant benefits that come with this project.