Tammy Duckworth: We need to take care of each other

The vaccines now available offer us a much better alternative and a path back to the lives we once lived. We can help bring this awful chapter to a close if we all get vaccinated.

When we were met with the new normal and uncertain future with the pandemic last year, I called on Illinoisans to act with empathy and selflessness to follow stay-at-home orders and social distance.

I referenced one of the founding doctrines of our nation, “We the People,” understanding the belief that there’s nothing more powerful than the will of the citizenry when we all work together. That is the only way we will defeat COVID-19.

Once again, not just as a United States Senator, but as a mother, an Illinoisan and a neighbor, I’m calling on you to do what’s best not just for you, but for your family, your friends, your neighbors and your country. If you are eligible, please get vaccinated.

Perhaps after a year of staying COVID-free, you think you might not need a vaccine, or that if you get it, it “won’t be that bad.” Even if you are lucky enough for that to be true, I’m asking you to think of everyone else in your life—and even those you unknowingly bump into at the grocery store.

This is not just about us, it’s about being a community and taking care of each other. It’s up to us to do what’s right for everyone around us. It’s up to us to get vaccinated.

Tammy Duckowrth is an Illinois United States Senator.

