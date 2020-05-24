Theissen: China using COVID-19 to throttle Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hong Kong recently announced that it is extending the city's coronavirus emergency restrictions until June 5. Yet only four people have died of COVID-19 in Hong Kong, and the city has seen just three locally transmitted cases in the past month.

So why extend the restrictions? Because June 4 is the anniversary of China's brutal crackdown on peaceful democracy protesters in Tiananmen Square. Every year since 1990, Hong Kong residents have taken to the streets to commemorate the massacre. Now, Beijing is trying to prevent the annual march by declaring it a danger to public health.

It's just the latest example of how the Chinese Communist Party is using COVID-19 as a pretext to throttle Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement. The city's puppet government has banned gatherings of more than four people — which conveniently makes it unlawful for people to march together or even hold meetings. Under the state of emergency, anyone who participates in or even provides a venue for prohibited gatherings could face six months in jail.