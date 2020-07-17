Thomas W. Spoehr: Let's fight back against COVID-19
0 comments

Thomas W. Spoehr: Let's fight back against COVID-19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Thomas W. Spoehr

COVID-19’s seemingly inexorable march across the country has many Americans feeling helpless and hopeless. In surveys conducted by the Census Bureau from June 18-23, 48% of respondents reported they felt “down, depressed or hopeless.”

No wonder. For months we’ve been bombarded nonstop with news stories of rising case numbers and public service announcements admonishing us about masks, hand-washing and social distancing. It would be easy to conclude that all we can do is hunker down and pray that the coronavirus dies out before we do.

But that would be the wrong conclusion.

One of Hollywood’s favorite scenarios presents us with a handful of good guys, cut off from any prospect of outside relief, bracing for an imminent attack from a sinister and merciless horde. “The Magnificent Seven” is a classic of this genre. In it, a gang of outlaws led by the bandit Calvera (played convincingly by Eli Wallach in the 1960 version) is coming to terrorize a small Mexican village. Knowing they are badly outgunned, the frightened townspeople feel the situation is hopeless.

That changes when seven outsiders (led by Yul Brynner as gunslinger Chris Adams) rally the citizens, train them to shoot and proceed to set traps and arrange other unpleasant surprises for the bad guys. When the outlaws arrive, they are shocked by the stout defenses. In the end, the good villagers, together with the “Seven,” triumph and the gang is vanquished.

So what does that have to do with our current predicament? The CDC reports that the most adverse effects of COVID are largely concentrated among the elderly and those who suffer from some chronic medical conditions. We can’t do anything about our age, but, just like the villagers in “The Magnificent Seven,” we can still fight back.

CDC case tracking shows that among those hospitalized for COVID, 54% were already suffering from hypertension, 49% were obese and 32% had cardiovascular disease. Each of these conditions places a person at greater risk of hospitalization from COVID. Fortunately there are steps individuals can take to ameliorate these preexisting conditions.

The Mayo Clinic has found that for those suffering from hypertension, becoming just moderately active can reduce their top number of blood pressure by 4 to 9 mmHg — an improvement that rivals that provided by some medicines.

Even if you don’t suffer from hypertension, obesity or cardiovascular disease, exercise can boost your odds against COVID. Just moderate exercise has been proven to dramatically improve the effectiveness of the body’s immune system in dealing with disease, and that includes SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Unfortunately preliminary data suggest that, in this crisis, Americans are not getting more exercise. Time reports that 3,000 adults who had been meeting exercise guidelines before the pandemic, reported their physical activity had declined by an average of 32%. And those not meeting the guidelines pre-COVID were still not meeting them.

Experts report the risk of catching COVID while outside is lower than being inside. Outside walking, running, yoga and body weight exercises are all activities which, done correctly, can be safe and contribute to a healthier, more resilient posture for COVID. Parents, mentors and others in positions of influence should consider encouraging those they care about to exercise and stay active.

Even before COVID arrived at our doorstep, America was already facing a public health crisis. Our country leads the world in obesity, with 42.4% of adults considered obese. But working together, this problem can be solved.

Just like the good citizens of that small Mexican village, you too can choose to not sit back and await the seemingly inevitable. You can take matters into your own hands and prepare to fight this unsavory bandit, the unwelcome coronavirus, when it arrives at your “village.” And if nothing else, you have a recommendation for a film to stream during your post-exercise recovery time.

Thomas W. Spoehr is director of The Heritage Foundation’s Center for National Defense.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Commentary: Why those statues should come tumbling down
Columnists

Commentary: Why those statues should come tumbling down

It's a standard part of every revolution: The gleeful citizens amass in the square and topple the towering statue of the dethroned despot. And then they dance for joy. It never works the other way around. The citizens never get together and solemnly erect a statue of the despot to serve as a reminder of a dark and brutal time so that future generations will never forget what happened. No, the ...

+2
Commentary: Amend the promise, Joe: Biden needs a running mate with knowledge and experience, not a gimmick
Columnists

Commentary: Amend the promise, Joe: Biden needs a running mate with knowledge and experience, not a gimmick

We are four months away from what is shaping up to be a very strange presidential election - the strangest in many of our lifetimes. Americans will vote in an atmosphere of deep and bitter division. We are at each other's throats in a way we have not been since the 1960s. In some ways it may be worse than the 1960s. We will also hold this election in the context of a pandemic and parallel to a ...

Editorial: Trump's shameful Stone clemency
Columnists

Editorial: Trump's shameful Stone clemency

Roger Stone has a tattoo of Richard Nixon on his back. But it's the current president, Donald Trump, who had Stone's back when on Friday he granted a commutation of the 40-month sentence his friend was facing for lying during the Russian investigation. In doing so Trump turned his back on the justice system and, ultimately, the American people by shamelessly shielding Stone, a felon convicted ...

Commentary: Why isn't California criticized like Florida on COVID-19?
Columnists

Commentary: Why isn't California criticized like Florida on COVID-19?

Why aren't critics of pandemic reopenings talking about California in the same breath as some other states? And what does that say about combating Covid-19? The pundits always single out Florida. Or Texas. Or Arizona. Or all three. Consider Paul Krugman's column on Monday. Krugman, one of the liberal stalwarts on the New York Times's op-ed page, believes that the reason the U.S. is "losing its ...

Commentary: Pelosi is half-right: The voters must punish Trump for sparing Roger Stone
Columnists

Commentary: Pelosi is half-right: The voters must punish Trump for sparing Roger Stone

It's understandable that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is outraged by President Donald Trump's decision to commute the sentence of his pal Roger Stone. Last year, a jury convicted the self-described dirty trickster of seven felony counts, including witness tampering and lying to Congress, and he was sentenced to three years and four months in prison. This cockeyed clemency would be a ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News