Thomas W. Spoehr: Let's fight back against COVID-19

So what does that have to do with our current predicament? The CDC reports that the most adverse effects of COVID are largely concentrated among the elderly and those who suffer from some chronic medical conditions. We can’t do anything about our age, but, just like the villagers in “The Magnificent Seven,” we can still fight back.

CDC case tracking shows that among those hospitalized for COVID, 54% were already suffering from hypertension, 49% were obese and 32% had cardiovascular disease. Each of these conditions places a person at greater risk of hospitalization from COVID. Fortunately there are steps individuals can take to ameliorate these preexisting conditions.

The Mayo Clinic has found that for those suffering from hypertension, becoming just moderately active can reduce their top number of blood pressure by 4 to 9 mmHg — an improvement that rivals that provided by some medicines.

Even if you don’t suffer from hypertension, obesity or cardiovascular disease, exercise can boost your odds against COVID. Just moderate exercise has been proven to dramatically improve the effectiveness of the body’s immune system in dealing with disease, and that includes SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.